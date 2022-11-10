Go Inside Lizzo's World in First Documentary Trailer: Watch!

Lizzo's trailer for her new HBO Max documentary has finally dropped and it's about damn time, because it's got all the makings of being good as hell!

The "Juice" rapper/singer on Thursday shared the 1-minute, 31-second trailer to her more than 16 million followers on social media, revealing in the trailer how her own insecurities nearly prevented her from launching what would soon become an incredibly successful career.

"No matter what part of my story you come in at, I'm always chasing the music," the GRAMMY-winning artist's voice can be heard while getting glammed up. "Y'all have no idea how close I was to this not being a thing. When I was a little girl, I would write these pop songs but I didn't have the confidence in my voice."

Set to the tune of her "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," a throwback video shows a young and shy Lizzo sitting at the family table trying to hide from the family camcorder.

"Nobody was trying to sign a fat Black girl that rapped and sang and played the flute," adds Lizzo, as a clip shows the classically trained flutist playing President James Madison's crystal flute.

Lizzo says "it took so much hard work to get here where I am today, but I found my voice." She adds that "now, when people see me on stage, they see themselves."

Back in October, Lizzo took to Instagram and shared that she was "finally telling my story, My Way." As the premiere date inches closer, the Detroit-born artist admits she's "nervous but excited" to share her story.

Love, Lizzo, directed by Doug Pray, streams Nov. 24 on HBO Max.