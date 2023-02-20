Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Carnival in Brazil

Gisele Bündchen is living her best life! On Sunday, the 42-year-old model celebrated carnival in Rio de Janeiro. The former Victoria's Secret model documented her festivities on Instagram, giving her followers a look at her day of partying.

On her Instagram Story, Bündchen showed off her outfit, which consisted of a black cropped shirt that read "Brahma" and low rise white pants. The look is similar to one she wore for the event in 2004.

Bündchen was joined by a group of her friends as they posed for a video, before heading out he door.

Gisele Bundchen /Instagram

In a follow-up clip, the model is seen waving her hands and dancing outside while a parade passes and other people celebrate on the street.

Ahead of her big night out, Bündchen showed off some of the moves she would be doing during the festivities.

"Getting in the mood for carnival! 💃🏼✨🎉," she captioned a video. "Entrando no clima do Carnaval! @justneto." In the clip, the mother-of-two is joined by a friend as they do a routine to "Balança Pema" by Marisa Monte.

Gisele Bundchen /Instagram

Gisele Bundchen /Instagram

Carnival runs until Feb. 25. However, there is no telling if the model will be there for the entire time, or if she will be joined by her and Tom Brady's children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

Since her split from the athlete, Bündchen has been spending a lot of time in her native Brazil. In December, the model celebrated the holidays in Rio Grande do Sul with their two children.

In honor of the new year, the model took to social media to share a reflective post from her home country.

"The quieter you become, the more you can hear." Rumi Wishing you all a joyful and blessed 2023. 🤍✨," she captioned the post that sees her meditating in the Amazon rainforest.

Bündchen and Brady announced the end of their marriage -- after 13 years -- in October. Since their split, the model has still be supportive of her ex-husband. Earlier this month, the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author sent her love after Brady announced his second retirement.