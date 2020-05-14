'Girl With No Job' Instagram Star Claudia Oshry Releases Trailer for Her Debut Stand-Up Special

Claudia Oshry's first stand-up special is almost here! In the trailer for the 25-year-old Instagram star's Disgraced Queen special, Oshry, clad in pajamas and unicorn slippers, jokes about using Facetune and clubbing.

"I'm very comfortable with Facetune and I use it to a level that's, like, out of control," she says. "Some people get on the app, they make their skin a little smoother, they cinch their waist. No, not me. I'm getting really creative. I'm, like, moving my hairline around."

When it comes to clubbing, the Girl With No Job founder quips that it's "incredibly difficult" to be a girl in a club because "you spend the entire time trying not to sweat."

Disgraced Queen will be released through Comedy Dynamics distribution network -- which includes Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo, YouTube and more -- on June 30.

After the special debuts, the album will be released through SiriusXM, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and more on July 3.

"Going on this tour was a dream come true for me," Oshry says of her Dirty Jeans Tour, during which the special was filmed. "And now, being able to share it with the world is something I am really, really proud of!"

