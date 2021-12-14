Girl Named Tom Reveal Their Father's Health Took a 'Downward Spiral' Just Before They Won 'The Voice'

Girl Named Tom made history on The Voice on Tuesday night, as the first group ever to win the NBC singing competition -- but the victory was bittersweet.

Just after being declared the winners of season 21, the sibling trio from Ohio -- Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty -- shared a moving letter thanking fans for their support throughout the season, and revealing a heartbreaking update about their father's battle with terminal cancer.

"Not only have we made Voice history together, you've helped fulfill three siblings' dreams and encouraged us to keep dreaming big," the letter read, in part. "You've embraced the people we are and the music we've created, affirming our belief in ourselves and what we do. For that we thank you."

"As we are writing this statement, our dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery," the group continued. "The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love... Some might think that this is the worst timing -- our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV. In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. The Voice has give our family opportunities to connect, reflect and marvel at the love we have for each other."

"Thank you to everyone at The Voice and everyone listening now for continuing to love and care for the suffering. We have felt your compassion and humanity throughout this whole process," they concluded in part, promising new songs to come in the new year. "We love you, we are grateful for you, and we hope you have a special holiday season. See you in 2022!"

Girl Named Tom were the first four-chair turn of season 21, wowing the coaches with their performance of Crosby, Stills & Nash's "Helplessly Hoping." Their melodies and arrangements became a signature sound throughout the season, and the trio were top vote-getters week after week.

The group opened up about their father's cancer battle during The Voice's Knockout Rounds earlier this season, as they dedicated their performance of Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" to him.

"He has such a positive attitude going into every doctor's appointment," said Bekah, bringing coach Kelly Clarkson to tears. "It's been huge for us to see that."

Strong competitors all season, the group showed out for their finale performances on Monday -- impressing with covers of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" and The Foundations' "Baby Now That I've Found You" -- before taking the stage with Kelly on Tuesday for a performance of Jonas Brothers' "Leave Before You Love Me."

Congrats to Girl Named Tom! See more from their season on The Voice in the video below.