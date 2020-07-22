Gilt Sale: Shop Deals on Women's Swimwear for One Day Only

Gilt is having a sale for one day on women's swimwear ! The online fashion retailer is offering deals on bikinis , one-pieces and cover-ups .

Now's the time to treat yourself to new swim pieces for summer. Gilt's flash deals are a great opportunity to score designer brands at 70% off retail. Just sign up on the Gilt website and you're on your way to save big. Some highlights from the swim sale include a chic, belted one-piece from Montce and a sexy, sheer cover-up pant from Jordan Taylor.