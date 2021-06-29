'Gilmore Girls' Vet Kelly Bishop Joins 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4

Kelly Bishop reunites with Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino on season 4 of the Amazon Prime Video series, it was announced Tuesday. Bishop, who played matriarch Emily Gilmore on the beloved drama, will guest star in an episode in an unspecified role.

In a brief video announcing Bishop's casting, the veteran actress is seen in colorful 1950s garb, complete with a matching burgundy hat and purse, as she walks down a hallway to the Mrs. Maisel set. Bishop looks at the camera with a pointed look before going on her way.

If looks could kill. 👀 Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Kelly Bishop to Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel! pic.twitter.com/5Veko919zO — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) June 29, 2021

Bishop is just the latest Gilmore Girls alum to board the upcoming season of Mrs. Maisel, following Milo Ventimiglia's casting earlier this month. The This Is Us star was spotted filming a scene with Rachel Brosnahan on a park bench in New York's Central Park. This marks Bishop's third collaboration with the Palladinos, having also worked together on the ABC Family ballet drama Bunheads.

Back at the 2018 Primetime Emmys, the Mrs. Maisel team shared that the door is always open for Ventimiglia to join the show.

"He has an open invitation," Daniel Palladino told ET on the red carpet.

"He's been very busy. I don't know if you've noticed but he's a very popular boy. We're trying to figure it out," Amy Sherman-Palladino chimed in, joking that he'd play "someone tragically unattractive."

