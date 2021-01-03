Gillian Anderson Jokingly Wishes 'Man in a Hazmat Suit' Could Deliver Her a Golden Globe (Exclusive)

Gillian Anderson is a 2021 Golden Globe nominee! But if she wins during Sunday night's ceremony, it'll take a while for her to get her trophy. As she told ET's Kevin Frazier via video chat before the show, she's currently "alone in a hotel room in Prague" -- outside of the Golden Globes' reach.

"Apparently -- and I'm very disappointed by this, Kevin -- there's not gonna be a man in a hazmat suit sitting outside the door to give me something," she joked. "I don't get anything. Nothing. Nothing in Prague!"

While she may not get the full Globes experience this year, Anderson -- who is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role as Margaret Thatcher on The Crown -- was dressed to the nines in Dior.

"There's so much strange, I don't even know where to begin," she confessed. "But the dress looks good from the waist up and that's all that really matters."

Whether or not she wins on Sunday, fans couldn't get enough of Anderson's performance on The Crown. She's up against co-star Helena Bonham Carter in her category, while Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor are also nominated for their individual performances. The Crown is also nominated for Best Television Series – Drama.

"Margaret Thatcher isn't part of the royal family. And uh, in fact she was, you know, very much on the outside. But going into the family of the cast and the production of The Crown was just a joy. It's a wonderful, wonderful production and the cast was spectacular and I felt incredibly lucky from the very beginning to the very end," Anderson said on Sunday. "[The show is] headed by the fabulous Olivia Colman who, you know, she's a lot of fun. She's something else."

"I appreciated that the character as written was as complex and multifaceted as she was. And perhaps more complex than, you know, the people of the world got to see, the real woman when she was alive," she shared of playing Thatcher. "Complex and divisive characters are the most interesting characters to play, so I was glad that it was more well-rounded than perhaps you might've expected."

Follow along at ETonline.com for all the 2021 Golden Globes live updates. And here's our Golden Globes winners list, updated live as all the awards are announced.