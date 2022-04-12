Gilbert Gottfried, Actor and Comedian, Dead at 67

After a "long illness," Gilbert Gottfried has died. He was 67. News of the actor-comedian's death was announced on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," the statement reads. "In addition to being the true iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor. Love, the Gottfried family."

Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, tells ET, "Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022 from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II."

According to the Rare Diseases website, Myotonic Dystrophy type II is "an inherited muscular dystrophy that affects the muscles and other body systems (e.g., heart, eyes, and pancreas). It is characterized by prolonged muscle tensing (myotonia) as well as muscle weakness, pain, and stiffness."

Gottfried's friend and podcast co-host, Frank Santopadre, also gave a statement to ET in remembrance of the late tar. "Gilbert’s brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but," he says. "Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder. He’ll be dearly missed by family, friends, fans and comedy lovers the world over. To quote Gilbert himself, 'Too soon!'"

Among his many acting and comedy credits, Gottfried is perhaps best known for his roles in the '90s films Problem Child and Problem Child 2. He was also the voice of the Aflac Duck until 2011.

Gottfried is survived by his wife of 15 years, Dara Kravitz, and his two children, Lily Aster Gottfried and Max Aaron Gottfried.

Earlier this year, ET spoke with Gottfried about the sudden death of his friend and fellow comedian, Bob Saget. To see ET's final interview with Gottfried, click on the video below.