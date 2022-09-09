Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Details About 'Very Brave' Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid's daughter, Khai, is keeping her on her toes, thanks to the little one's adventurous side.

The 27-year-old model opens up about motherhood in an upcoming interview on NBC News' Sunday Today With Willie Geist, and during a tease of that interview, Hadid calls her daughter a "genius" who quite possibly entered the "terrible twos" stage on a mission. When asked if Khai's mobile, Hadid couldn't help but reveal just how mobile she is right now.

"Oh, so mobile, from so early in the morning," she tells Sunday Today. "So mobile. Jumping off things. Very brave, which is great but, you know. We're practicing doing dangerous things carefully. That's what I'm gonna go for."

Hadid gushed about her little one while revealing how she's growing up so fast since Hadid welcomed Khai in September 2020.

"I think she's a genius," Hadid says. "But I think that's what everyone says about their kid. It's so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."

Hadid and her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, welcomed Khai after Hadid's 14-hour home birth at her home in Pennsylvania. She opened up about the experience for the March 2021 issue of Vogue, whose cover featured the model just 10 weeks after she gave birth in September.

She told the fashion magazine that she originally planned to give birth at a New York City hospital, but changed her mind after she and Malik watched the 2008 documentary The Business of Being Born, which provided a critical lens into the American health care system and its use of medicines and interventions during childbirth.

A big factor was also COVID restrictions, which would have meant her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her sister, Bella Hadid, could not be present for Khai's birth. Hadid also chose not to get an epidural.

"I had to dig deep,” she said of the pain she experienced. "I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is.' I loved that."

"I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror," she added. Hadid and Malik have since called it quits.

Hadid's full interview is set to air on NBC News’ Sunday Today With Willie Geist on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. ET.