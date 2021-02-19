Gia Giudice Speaks Out After Drug Use Analogy Sparks Drama on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Gia Giudice is speaking out after her name made its way to the center of some drama on her mom Teresa Giudice's reality show, The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

At the end of the season 11 premiere, Jackie Goldschneider invoked Gia's name in an attempt to make a point to Teresa, after Teresa repeated unverified rumors she had heard about Jackie's husband, Evan, cheating on her (at his own birthday party no less). During a tense sit-down to squash the gossip, Jackie told Teresa, "I heard Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties. I mean, I heard it! I don't know where I heard it from..." Teresa immediately stormed out of the meeting once her then-19-year-old daughter's name came up, calling Jackie a "c**t" for making the analogy.

Gia took to Twitter on Friday to say her piece on the matter, writing, "Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not. My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact."

Viewers flooded Gia's social media comments after the episode aired on Wednesday night, making jokes and further accusations about drug use. Gia's tweet seems to be a direct response to a statement Jackie made on premiere night, telling her followers, "My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy - there was no truth to it of course. The rest of the cast understood this, which you’ll see in the coming weeks. The behavior at my husband’s birthday party is truly unfortunate - destroying a marriage and family is not entertainment."

ET spoke with Teresa about the drama ahead of the season premiere, where she doubled down on her feelings toward Jackie.

"She tries to act like she's this person you could speak to, and she's a lawyer and all this…" the 48-year-old said. "A lawyer and being so smart, that was the worst analogy possible. And being a mom of four? Very bad move."

"I think anybody -- anybody -- that would say something like that about someone else's child is disgraceful. It is," Teresa added. "As a lawyer, not smart. Just saying! Not smart at all."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.