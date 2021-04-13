George Clooney to Reunite With 'ER' Cast in Support of Waterkeeper Alliance

The cast of ER is reuniting for a good cause. Stars in the House creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced on Tuesday that the beloved drama's biggest stars -- including George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle and more -- will reunite for a special Earth Day episode benefiting Waterkeeper Alliance, an organization that works to ensure every community worldwide has drinkable, fishable and swimmable water..

Gloria Reuben, who portrayed physician assistant Jeanie Boulet on ER, serves as the President of Waterkeeper Alliance. Aside from Clooney (Doug Ross), Margulies (Carol Hathaway) and Wyle (John Carter), other cast-members who are set to make participate in the reunion episode include Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario), and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks).

The reunion episode will stream on People's social platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, as well as on PeopleTV’s Facebook and Twitter on Thursday, April 22, at 8 p.m. ET. It will also stream on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and on StarsInTheHouse.com. Viewers will be able to ask questions live, and donate to Waterkeeper Alliance.

In a statement, Reuben talked about how personal the cause is to her.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so," she says. "I've been involved with Waterkeeper Alliance for fifteen years, representing over 350 community-based Waterkeepers around the globe, and the work that they do is beyond comparison. We must continue to fight for clean water not just on Earth Day, but all year round!"

ER, which revolved around the lives of doctors and nurses of Chicago's County General Hospital, debuted in 1994 and went off the air in 2009. During Clooney's appearance last month on the SmartLess podcast with hosts Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, he revealed that his wife, Amal Clooney, has been watching re-runs of the iconic TV series. However, she's not impressed with his character, Dr. Ross, the hospital's resident ladies man and pediatrician.

"My wife is watching them now," he said. "And it's getting me in a lot of trouble because I'd forgotten all of the terrible things [his character Doug Ross] was doing picking up on women."