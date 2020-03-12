George Clooney Shares the 'Really Dumb Thing' He and Wife Amal Did With Their Twins

George and Amal Clooney may have found themselves in a sticky situation! The 59-year-old actor appeared on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live where he spoke about their 3-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

"We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian," George said of his son and daughter. "I mean fluent Italian at three. But I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language."

The Oscar winner joked that his kids talk back to him in Italian.

"I'll say, 'Go back in and clean your room,' and they'll be like, 'Eh, papa stranzo,'" he quipped with a fake Italian accent. "I'm from Kentucky, English is a second language to me."

While in quarantine, The Midnight Sky star has been leading a very domestic existence.

"Laundry and moping and dishes. I wood stained the entire house," he shared. When Jimmy asked if he did a good job, George jokingly replied, "Probably not, but it kept me busy for a while. It kept me out of the room with the kids speaking Italian."

As for who handles the meals, George also takes responsibility for feeding his family, noting that cooking is not his wife's forte.

"I cook for the family. I'm the chef," he said. "My wife, she does amazing things. She gets journalists out of jail in countries like Azerbaijan and Egypt, but when it comes to cooking, she makes reservations."

He added of the 42-year-old human rights lawyer, "She went to hard boil an egg once, and she put the egg in the pan and turned the stove on without any water in the pan."

"She's too smart," Jimmy argued. "That was a message to you and the message, I think, was, 'Boil your own eggs, Dr. Ross!'"

George added that his kids will eat "anything you put down," including "broccoli and spinach."

The actor recently spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about his wife.

"She is gorgeous and funny and all of the things... She is the smartest person in every room she walks in," he gushed of Amal. "I am always very proud to be standing next to her."