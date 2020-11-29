George Clooney Opens Up About How Amal 'Changed Everything' For Him

Six years ago, George Clooneymarried his wife, Amal -- and he hasn't looked back since. In a new CBS Sunday Morning interview to promote his Netflix film The Midnight Sky, the actor opened up about how his marriage has impacted him.

"There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. No question," Clooney said without hesitation. "It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

"And then we had these two knuckleheads," he continued of the pair's children, 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. "It is very fulfilling and something I wasn't at all... didn't see coming."

As Clooney shares, he and Amal didn't walk about marriage when they were dating. He asked her to marry him "out of the blue."

"Took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for like 20 minutes, I finally said, 'Look, I'm gonna throw my hip out,'" he joked.

Kids were also something the couple didn't discuss at length.

"We never talked about having kids, and then one day we just said, 'What do you think?'" he said. "We go to the doctor and you do the ultrasound. They're like, 'You got a baby boy!' and I was like, 'Baby boy, fantastic!' And they go, 'And you got another one there.'"

"I was up for one. Again, I'm old," Clooney joked. "All of a sudden, it's two. It's hard to get me to not talk and I just stood there for like 10 minutes just staring at this piece of paper going, 'What? Two?'"

Clooney admitted he isn't exactly having a ball in quarantine, but is happy his kids at least have each other. He's been adjusting to life at home -- but cutting his own hair hasn't been a big adjustment. He's been doing it himself with an informercial product for the last 25 years.

"I've been cutting my own hair for 25 years," he confessed. "My hair is really straw, ya know. So it's easy to cut. Can't really make too many mistakes."

See more on Clooney in the video below.