George Clooney 'Ashamed' of Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

George Clooney is "ashamed" of his home state's handling of the Breonna Taylor case. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron warned on Wednesday that "celebrities, influencers and activists" who have never lived in Kentucky would try to "influence our thinking or capture our emotions" in wake of the decision to bring no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor.

"There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who have never lived in Kentucky who try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do," said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron today while announcing the grand jury decision. "But they do not."

In a counter statement to ET as someone from the Kentucky "community," Clooney expressed his outrage.

"I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month," he said. "The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions."

"Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong," Clooney added. "I’m ashamed of this decision."

Clooney's comment comes amid a public outcry. On Wednesday, former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison, who was fired after Taylor's death, was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by the grand jury, AP reported. The charges relate to Hankison shooting into neighboring apartments during the incident, not Taylor's death itself, the outlet noted. No other officers have been charged.

