Gayle King Wears Same Yellow Dress 9 Years in a Row for 'CBS This Morning' Anniversary

Gayle King is marking a major milestone in a very fashionable way! The 66-year-old CBS This Morning co-host took to social media over the weekend to celebrate her nine-year anniversary at the morning show.

In her post, King explained that she dons the same, sleeveless, yellow-and-white dress each year on her work anniversary. She also shared pics of herself sporting the bright frock each of her nine years on the show.

"It’s been a great NINE years @CBSThisMorning!" she wrote. "I wear this dress once a year to celebrate the anniversary."

"Thrilled & proud to be part of my favorite morning team that would be you @AnthonyMasonCBS & @tonydokoupil," she continued of her co-hosts. "See you Monday morning on TV!"

It’s been a great NINE years @CBSThisMorning ! I wear this dress once a year to celebrate the anniversary... thrilled & proud to be part of my favorite morning team that would be you @AnthonyMasonCBS & @tonydokoupil.



See you Monday morning on tv ! pic.twitter.com/bZAkGx59E4 — Gayle King (@GayleKing) January 9, 2021

Yellow is definitely King's go-to color, as she previously posted about doing a five-day soup fast to fit into a different yellow dress for election night coverage. She ended up losing the weight and stunning in her sunny dress on election night.

"You know how you stay motivated? Put on a dress that you used to love that doesn't fit. That's great motivation," she told ET of quarantine weight loss. "...When the scale is going down you think, 'Oh the scale was wonderful!' When the scale is going up, you pick it up as I did [and] put the batteries in. 'What's wrong with this scale? This scale must be broken. There must be something wrong.'"

