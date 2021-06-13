Gayle King Shows Off Daughter Kirby's Baby Bump -- See the Sweet Pics!

Kirby Bumpus is baby bumpin'! Gayle King couldn't be more excited to be a grandmother, and took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her daughter's growing baby bump.

Bumpus -- who married her husband, Virgil Miller, at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California, last December -- is due in September. King shared new pics of Bumpus' pregnancy journey while visiting her kids in Los Angeles.

"VACATION officially underway! First stop LA to watch @intheheightsmovie! (3rd time) Fav son @willgb3 still on the couch after Achilles surgery so no theater which is the best way to see THIS movie!" she wrote. "Swipe left FIRST GRANDCHILD on the way! fav daughter @kirbybump baby is cooking! Now on to the next thing .. ps I told will I hate his couch is that wrong ?"

King shared her daughter's pregnancy news on CBS This Morning in April.

"I have been bursting and wanting to share this news," the 66-year-old journalist exclaimed. "I said, 'Kirby, when can I make it the talk of the table?' and she said, 'Not yet.' I got to tell my sisters this weekend and she told her friends so today was the day I was able to tell."

King went on to note that she did not want to be called "grandma," and gave some suggestions on what her grandchild should call her.

"I did The Ellen DeGeneres Show yesterday and was talking about it with Ellen and she said the baby should call me 'Miss Lady,'" she said. "I don't want that. I don't like 'Grandma.' I don't like 'Gigi.' Right now I'll tell you what I like, and nobody likes it but me, I like 'Gaya,' that means mother earth. Oprah thinks it's stupid and pretentious. I like it. I thought 'mumsy,' Kirby hated that. Somebody said 'Gammy,' that sounds like an old lady with no teeth. These are all my own issues. I am soliciting names."