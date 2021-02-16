Gayle King Says 'Nothing Is Off Limits' in Oprah Winfrey's Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first televised interview since stepping down as working members of the royal family will be a no holds barred affair. It was announced on Monday that Oprah Winfrey will be conducting the 90-minute CBS special with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and on Tuesday, Winfrey's longtime friend and collaborator Gayle King discussed the upcoming interview.

"I know she's been working on the questions all weekend long," Gayle said of Oprah on CBS This Morning. "I'm told nothing is off limits, nothing is off limits. She can ask anything she wants."

As was previously reported, Oprah plans to speak with Meghan about the couple's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, her marriage, motherhood, philanthropic endeavors and how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

Prince Harry will join them for the discussion, focusing on their decision to move to the United States, their future together and expanding their family.

It is unclear whether the couple shared their plans for the interview with the royal family prior to Monday's announcement.

"The Duke and Duchess are no longer working members of the royal family and therefore any decisions they take with regard to media commitments are matters for them," a source previously told ET. "As non-working members of the royal family, they are under no obligation to inform the royal household of such plans."

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the couple said in a statement. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.