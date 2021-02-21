Garrett Hedlund Reveals How Tim McGraw Became the Godfather of His and Emma Roberts' Son

Little Rhodes Hedlund has quite the high profile godfather. During his Thursday appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Garrett Hedlund revealed that his and Emma Roberts' son's godfather is none other than Tim McGraw.

"He's somebody that I admire and respect, not only as an amazing father and an amazing husband, amazing musician and amazing actor," Hedlund said of McGraw. "I've known him for a long time."

"We laugh about it because it's probably been over 17 years since we did Friday Night Lights together, we played father and son. So I got to first experience him as a father -- in that film, somewhat more of an abusive one -- but then we did Country Strong together, and we've remained such close friends," he added. "And I've seen his children, his daughters, from the time they were 1, 3 and 5."

McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, share three daughters: 23-year-old Gracie, 22-year-old Maggie and 19-year-old Audrey. As Hedlund told Clarkson, he knew from early on in Roberts' pregnancy that McGraw would play a special role in his son's life. Roberts gave birth in December.

"He's the best," Hedlund raved of McGraw. "After around 12 weeks of Emma being pregnant, I called him, and the first thing he said was, 'I'm the godfather.' So, how can you argue?"

A source recently told ET that Roberts and Hedlund have been adjusting to their new roles as parents.

"Emma and Garrett are in good spirits at the moment," the source said. "Emma has been super hands on as a mom."

"They had a few close friends and family over for Emma’s birthday. Nothing huge was planned," the source added of Roberts' birthday on Feb. 10. "Garrett tried to throw Emma a bigger birthday party, but she didn’t want that. She wanted to keep things intimate and only be around a certain amount and group of people."

