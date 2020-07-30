Gap Face Masks: Shop Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Gap is now selling face masks for the whole family. Shop non-medical grade, protective cloth face masks for adults and kids on the Gap website.
Each reusable mask is made of soft, triple-layer cotton with over-the-ear straps and adjustable nose piece for the perfect, comfortable fit. They come in a variety of colors and prints to wear in rotation, too. The family pack comes with eight masks. Masks for adults and kids are available in three-packs. Gap is also giving back to the community. The retailer is donating 50,000 masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Canada.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Check out these other retailers stepping up and offering protective face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks and face masks for exercising. The other well-known brands selling face masks include Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, and SKIMS.
RELATED CONTENT: