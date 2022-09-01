'Game of Thrones' Star Jack Gleeson Marries Róisín O’Mahony in Ireland

Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson is married! The 30-year-old actor married Róisín O'Mahony in a sweet ceremony at the Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, Ireland.

Parish priest Father Patsy Lynch -- who performed the ceremony on Saturday -- shared photos from the celebration on Twitter on Monday. "Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church," Lynch wrote.

In his post, Lynch shared three images from the special day -- one of the couple facing the altar as guests looked at them and smiled, and two of the pair with the priest. O'Mahony wore a gorgeous white and pastel-colored short sleeve dress for the occasion, while Gleeson donned dark pants and a green buttoned-down shirt.

Following the ceremony, Lynch spoke to Irish Independent about the day and how genuine of a person Gleeson is.

"It’s a pre-wedding ceremony, the real ceremony will take place over in England, but the family have been holidaying down here in Ballinskelligs, The Glen, for many years and they have so many happy memories here," he explained. "We had a lovely, prayerful, dignified wedding ceremony. Jack texted me this morning to say that it was such a wonderful, moving ceremony and afterwards they went for a meal."

“Because of Ballinskelligs and The Glen it means so much to them, they were just delighted and there was a lovely, relaxed atmosphere right from the very beginning," he continued. "I think it was the sheer simplicity that just touched everyone, and everyone was happy and content. Everyone down here knows Jack and that shows they’re just part of the whole community."

Lynch added, "When I met him, it was as if we knew each other all our lives, he’s that kind of person. There’s nothing artificial."

Gleeson starred as King Joffrey Baratheon, son of Queen Cersei, on HBO's Game of Thrones for three years. His character was ultimately killed off in 2014.