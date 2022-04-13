'Game of Thrones' Actor Joseph Gatt Arrested on Suspicion of Contacting a Minor Online for Sexual Offense

Actor Joseph Gatt, best known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Banshee, has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of "sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines" via the internet.

"On April 6, 2022, around 4:45 a.m., detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, served a residential search warrant at the home of Joseph Gatt... after they received information that Gatt had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines" the LAPD announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"He was subsequently arrested by detectives for an outstanding felony warrant for California Penal Code 288.3(a) – Contact with a Minor for Sexual Offense," the statement continued. Police added that it is an "ongoing investigation" and implored anyone with additional information to contact police. Gatt was released on $5,000 bail.

Gatt took to Twitter on Wednesday and staunchly denied the accusations against him.

"I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and complete untrue allegations recently leveled against me," he wrote. "They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today's press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name."

"Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media," he added.

The news of Gatt's arrest comes just days before the release of his latest project, the supernatural horror thriller Titanic 666.

ET was on the set of the Tubi original horror project, and Gatt -- who has made a career out of largely playing imposing, menacing villains -- explained why he enjoys playing the bad guy.

"Oh it's tremendous fun playing a bad guy. Yeah I mean if you had to give me the choice of playing the hero or the bad guy I will always choose the bad guy," he said. "Bad guys are always more interesting. I mean we don't get the girl at the end of the day, or the guy, but we get to do all kinds of other fun stuff. No I'd much rather prefer playing bad guys."