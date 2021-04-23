Gal Gadot Chopped Off Part of Her Finger and Her Husband Had the Worst Reaction

Quarantine got weird for Gal Gadot. The 35-year-old Wonder Woman star opened up about a gross incident that happened to her while in quarantine with her family this past year.

"I cooked a lot, too much. I drank probably too much," she shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "You know the early days of pandemic when you start drinking mimosa or sangria or whatever at 11 a.m.?"

She hinted that drinking a little too early led to a major accident.

"So I did that and then I decided I'm going to make a cabbage salad because that's what one wants to do," she continued. "So I started to chop the thing and I completely, I chopped the top of my finger [off]."

Host Kimmel noted that he did the same thing while slicing parmesan and the two both said that they no longer have feeling in the area that was cut.

But the worst part of the story was how Gadot's husband, Yaron Varsano, reacted.

"Yaron went to the chopping board, and he held the finger," she said. "Then he got so disgusted that he threw it into the garbage."

"Did you go to the hospital for the finger?" Kimmel asked.

"No, because it was in the garbage disposal!" Gadot explained of her lost partial digit. "There was nothing to sew on."

The action star is currently pregnant with her third child, another daughter, and talked about how she explained her pregnancy to her daughters, Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

"Alma had the whole session when I was pregnant with Maya, and Maya is now super curious about how the baby got in there, how is she going to come out, and all of that," Gadot explained. "So we explained the PG way. Mommy and daddy had a big hug. Daddy planted a seed in mommy's tummy... we're doing the birds and bees how we know it."