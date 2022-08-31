Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate 8 Years of Marriage 'And a Lifetime To Go'

Another year of greatness down! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade rang in their eighth wedding anniversary while in Menorca on their annual "Wade World Tour," and the couple took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

On Tuesday, Union shared a sweet montage of photos and videos from the couple's wedding day, vacations they've taken together, family moments and more. "It’s been 8 years now married to my best friend and a lifetime to go. There have been tears and tantrums, triumphs and tremendous gratitude of our love," she wrote alongside the footage.

She added, "I love your evolution and your readiness to look at yourself FIRST before pointing any fingers. I love watching you throw caution to the wind and lead in ways we’ve never seen before. May this journey of ours always be filled with joy and laughter and compassion and grace. I love you baby, forever. Happy Anniversary"

Sharing a gallery of photos featuring his wife, Wade kept his celebratory message short and sweet, writing, "8 of them thangs already!? 🤷🏾‍♂️ That’s the way 'our' love goes! Happy Anniversary G “Mutha**** Union"

The Bring It On star and the former NBA great got married in 2014 in a lavish ceremony filled with their friends and family at the Chateau Artisan Castle in Miami.

The couple set off for their Spain adventure early last week, keeping their fans abreast of their many adventures on social media. Throughout their trip, Union and Wade -- who are parents to 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia, as well as Wade's 20-year-old son, Zaire, 15-year-old daughter, Zaya, and 8-year-old son, Xavier -- documented many boat rides, and even more public displays of affection. Their trip has included a spa day, a date night, and the duo showing off their playful athletic sides.

In one video, Union attempts to throw a football at her husband as he jumps into the water next to a giant unicorn raft. While her first try was unsuccessful, a second throw was perfectly executed to Wade.

"2nd and 10 I did it again like Wilson. Luke that is. @dangerusswilson I’m coming for QB1780 you and Owen are safe," Union joked in the caption, tagging NFL star Russell Wilson. "😂🤣😂🤣😂 Athletic-ish, A midseason pickup #WadeWorldTour2022."

Check out the video below for more on the cute couple.