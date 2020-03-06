'Fuller House' Reveals Where Lori Loughlin's Aunt Becky Has Been All This Time

Spoiler alert: This story contains details from the final nine episodes of Netflix's Fuller House.

Fuller House addressed Lori Loughlin's absence in the second half of the fifth and final season of Netflix's Full House spinoff, which dropped Tuesday, finally revealing where the disgraced actress' character has been all this time.

In the 15th episode, titled "Be Yourself, Free Yourself," Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) mentioned his wife's whereabouts for the first time on Fuller House since Loughlin was arrested in the college admissions scandal in early 2019. In May this year, Loughlin pleaded guilty in a plea deal.

When Uncle Jesse's young daughter, Pamela, gets bitten at school, he attempts to turn a playdate into an investigation to find out who did it. But before he goes through with the plan, he seeks advice from D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), who asks if Becky knows about his outlandish idea.

"You don't think that maybe you should run this by Aunt Becky first?" D.J. asks.

"Aunt Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother," Jesse reveals. "I don't want to bother her with such a tiny little thing like this."

"Right, because she'd tell you not to do what you're about to do," his niece calls out.

"Exactly!" he responds.

The final episodes of Fuller House saw a triple wedding with D.J. and Steve (Scott Weinger), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch), and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) and Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace) getting married -- with New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre officiating. It also saw the return of several familiar faces, from Danny (Bob Saget), Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier), Uncle Jesse (Stamos), Danny's ex-fiancée Vicky (Gail Edwards), Gia (Marla Sokoloff), Larry (Ryun Yu), Steve's ex-fiancée C.J. (Virginia Williams), Lola (Ashley J. Liao) and Bobby Popko (Isaak Presley).

On May 22, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal.

In their plea deals, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison and two years of supervised release, pay a $150,000 fine, and complete 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli agreed to serve five months in prison and two years of supervised release, pay a $250,000 fine, and complete 250 hours of community service.

Last October, Saget expressed that he was standing by his former co-star Loughlin.

"I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens,” Saget said in a Fox News interview. "For a while, I was saying, 'No comment,' and now there's just no point in talking about it because I've answered it. What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don't cut people out. I've never had any friends growing up. So, I'm lucky to have any in the first place."

The final nine episodes of Fuller House are now streaming on Netflix.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.