'Fuller House': Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for Final Episodes

Prepare to say goodbye to the Tanners (again).

Netflix has set a premiere date for the final nine episodes of Fuller House: Tuesday, June 2. The news was announced Tuesday by the streaming service.

The Full House spinoff series centers on recent widower D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), a veterinarian and mother to three boys, who moves back to her childhood home in San Francisco. Along with her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber), D.J. navigates motherhood and friendship in her new normal.

In the last episode of the first half of the final season, Steve (Scott Weinger) proposes to D.J., and Kimmy's ex-husband, Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace), re-proposes to her. With Stephanie already engaged to Kimmy's brother, Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch), the trio excitedly decide to throw an ambitious triple wedding.

It wouldn't be a proper ending without one last goodbye with Danny (Bob Saget), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier). Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky and is embroiled in the college admissions scandal, does not appear in the series' final episodes.

ET caught up with with the Fuller House stars, where they reflected on closing another chapter with their Full House characters. "The last time I said goodbye to this stage was when I was 18, and now I'm 43," Barber told ET in November after the series wrapped. "It was hard then and it's even harder now."

Bure got visibly emotional when asked what she would tell her younger self. "See, well, that's the question that got me," she said, fighting back a wave of emotion. "I don't know if I can answer it."

"I just wish I could look into her face and just assure her how bright her future is," Bure answered. "Because she can make it happen."

Sweetin added that while Bure wasn't shy about her tears, she was the most emotional person on the final day of production by far. "I fell apart," she confessed.

The final nine episodes of Fuller House drop Tuesday, June 2, on Netflix.

