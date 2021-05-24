'Friends' Cast Then and Now -- See How Far These Friends Have Come

The long-awaited Friends: The Reunion special is coming, and fans couldn't be more excited. The megahit show's six main stars are coming together to look back on the beloved series and its lasting legacy.

Since the show first went off the air -- which is around the same time people started asking for them to reunite -- fans have seen each of the cast member's lives and careers evolve and unfold in many different directions.

From getting nominated for Emmys and Golden Globes to headlining successful sitcoms to raising families and branching out into different avenues behind the camera, the stars of Friends have walked some unique paths since the show came to a close in 2004.

In recognition of the hotly anticipated reunion special -- which premieres Thursday, May 27, on HBO Max -- ET is taking a look at the core friends of Friends, from their days on the show to their lives today.

The Friends cast, then:

They were practically babies in 1994! Matt LeBlanc (as Joey Tribbiani), Lisa Kudrow (as Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (as Ross Geller), Matthew Perry (as Chandler Bing), Jennifer Aniston (as Rachel Green) and Courteney Cox (as Monica Geller) each broke through with their roles on the NBC sitcom, and it still remains a major milestones in their careers.

The Friends cast, now:

The stars have reunited to look back in the long-awaited special, which recently dropped an exciting trailer that had fans freaking out.

Since the show aired, each of the actors has taken on some big projects. Aniston's film career became so big that her return to TV for The Morning Show was headline news. Meanwhile, Kudrow has starred in some wildly popular sitcoms, and given scene-stealing performances in countless film and TV roles.

Schwimmer has taken a step behind the camera on some directorial efforts, while Cox moved from Friends to the cult hit Cougar Town, among many other exciting ventures.

Click through the gallery below for a Then-and-Now look at each star and their individual career arcs.