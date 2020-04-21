'Friends' Cast Invites Fans to Hang With Them After Quarantine as Part of the 'All In Challenge'

The All In Challenge is getting a dose of our favorite Friends.

The Friendscast announced on Tuesday that they had joined the challenge, offering one lucky fan and five of their friends a chance to hang out with them as they tape their upcoming reunion special for HBO Max when quarantine is over.

"Hi guys 👋🏼 ❤️," Jennifer Aniston wrote on Instagram. "We're so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time."⠀

"We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had 🥳 ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour," she added.

Fans can go to AllInChallenge.com to enter to win. "Donate whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100 percent of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen," Aniston explained.

"Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over 🥰 Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected 🙏🏼," she added.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer also posted about the challenge on their Instagram.

Michael Rubin, the founder of Fanatics and co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, organized the All In Challenge last week to give fans the chance to both win and bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and items. Since launching last Tuesday, the challenge has raised more than $14.2 million.

Since then, many celebs have jumped on board -- including Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart and more -- offering amazing experiences to raise money for COVID-19 relief. One hundred percent of the money raised will go to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.