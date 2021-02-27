Fred Segal, Iconic Los Angeles Fashion Designer, Dead at 87

Los Angeles fashion icon Fred Segal died Thursday of complications from a stroke, his representatives confirmed Friday. He was 87.

“In 1961, Fred Segal created a retail scene that defined Los Angeles fashion and sparked a revolutionary shift in style that has transcended the last six decades,” a statement read. “Fred Segal pioneered the shop-in-shop concept and experiential retail, resulting in a brand built on heritage, inclusivity and love that changed the face of retail forever.”

Segal is survived by his five children, 10 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his beloved wife, Tina, and her two children and grandson.

Segal’s namesake store is located on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. There are several other locations in California and abroad.

This article was originally published on CBS Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2021.