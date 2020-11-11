Fox News' Sandra Smith Goes Viral for Expressing Shock Over a Guest Claiming Joe Biden Didn't Win Election

Following news that Joe Biden had been elected president of the United States over Donald Trump, a video clip of Fox News anchor Sandra Smith has gone viral.

The results of the election were projected by every major network, including CNN, CBS, the Associated Press and Fox News, on Saturday, Nov. 7, yet some Americans still seem to be questioning the accuracy of the outcome. "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden tweeted at the time. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans -- whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

That same day, Fox News' America's Newsroom (which Smith anchors) invited DC-based lawyer Cleta Mitchell on the show to speak as a guest. During the live segment, Mitchell began openly questioning the outcome of the election, saying, "Remember, just because CNN says -- or even Fox News says -- that's somebody's president, doesn't make 'em president."

Smith -- who was off-air and not appearing live at the time -- expressed shock and disbelief over Mitchell's remarks in a clip that has since gone viral. "What? What is happening?" Smith said, speaking to co-anchor Trace Gallagher. "Like, Trace, we've called it."

Sandra Smith, off-air, reacts to her colleague Trace Gallagher indulging a nutjob who denies the outcome of the election even after Fox News had called it for Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/gZ4nrnVHab — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 9, 2020

Mitchell took to Twitter on Monday to share her own response to the viral video. "Sandra Smith thinks Fox News calling the election means Biden is President," she wrote. "Forget that pesky Constitution... happy to be considered a nut job because I believe in the rule of law."

Sandra Smith thinks FoxNews calling the election means Biden is President. Forget that pesky Constitution... happy to be considered a nut job because I believe in the rule of law https://t.co/yU007yUj9n — Cleta Mitchell (@CletaMitchell) November 9, 2020

The clip has since garnered thousands of comments across social media, with people writing things like, "Ummm... Fox News (or any media channel) that calls the election based on good math, is right to do so. The numbers don't lie ... There is no fraud. The vote will stick. Give it a rest," and, "Exactly.... what!? Trump supporters need help coming to terms with the fact that Trump has lost this election."

"I've watched so many videos of Trump supporters four years ago celebrating when the networks called the election with no issue, but now that he lost it's a problem?" another argued. "SMH [shake my head]."

