Foo Fighters Cancel GRAMMYs Performance and Remaining Tour Dates After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Foo Fighters are canceling their remaining tour dates. The band, who were set to be on tour through December, made the announcement earlier this week, just days after the tragic death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

ET has also learned that the Foo Fighters will not be performing at Sunday's 2022 GRAMMY Awards as previously scheduled.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned," the band said in their statement. "Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters."

Foo Fighters confirmed that Hawkins died on March 25 during their most recent tour stop in Bogota, Colombia.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," read the statement on the band’s official social media accounts. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

On Saturday, the Attorney General's Office in Colombia shared the preliminary results of the urine toxicology test in a press release on Twitter, stating it indicates "the presence of 10 different substances: THC (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others."

The release also notes that The National Institute of Forensic Medicine "continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death." The release added that medical professionals who tended to the emergency carried out resuscitation maneuvers. Unfortunately, there was no response and Hawkins was pronounced dead.

Hawkins was 50 years old.