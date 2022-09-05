Florence Pugh Walks Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Amid 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama

Florence Pugh made a sparkling statement on the 79th Venice International Film Festival red carpet on Monday. The actress is in Italy for the premiere of Olivia Wilde's forthcoming film Don't Worry Darling where Pugh stars opposite Harry Styles.

Pugh brought her grandmother as her date for the premiere, and the two walked the red carpet in perfect style. The actress opted for a strapless, glittering black dress that featured a long, see-through skirt. While her grandmother looked classic in a breezy white suit, finished with a floral patterned scarf.

However, Florence's red carpet statement is not the only thing that has commentators a buzz. Don't Worry Darling's behind-the-scenes production has been marred in controversy and rumors were only fueled after Pugh opted to forgo the press event for the film earlier in the day.

When the festival released its lineup of attendees for the day's events, Pugh was noted to miss Don't Worry Darling's press conference due to a scheduling conflict with her other production, Dune. Photos emerged of Pugh arriving in Venice after the media event.

While Wilde was joined by the film's stars Chris Pine, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan, a reporter told her it was a "shame" that Pugh wasn't there. The reporter further asked, "Can you just clear the air and address if there's been a falling out there and if so why? Because it's something that people are discussing."

Wilde replied, "Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."

"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," Wilde added. "I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."

Rumors surrounding Wilde and Pugh's alleged feud stem from the director's romance with the film's leading man, Harry Styles. Though the actress herself has not addressed their relationship, and Wilde continues to praise Pugh's work in nearly every interview given, Florence's general silence and absence from promoting the film has sent shockwaves of curiosity throughout the industry.