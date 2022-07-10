Florence Pugh Responds To 'Vulgar' Comments About Her See-Through Valentino Dress: 'Respect Bodies'

Florence Pugh is clapping back at online commentators who are taking aim at the see-through Valentino dress she wore to the luxury brand's Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture runway show in Rome.

The Little Women star was dressed in a floor-length, bright pink gown that was accented with sheer frills around the halter top. The front of the garment is completely see-through and Pugh proudly posed at the Friday event.

Taking to Instagram following the showing, Pugh addressed those who were criticizing her choice to show her body. Beginning her statement, the actress admits that she knew she was going to be targeted for her choice.

"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after," Pugh explained.

The Black Widow star went on to admonish men for so publicly tearing her down. "What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?" she questioned.

Pugh then noted how this, "isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."

The actress explained how she has evolved into the confident, proud woman she is today, "Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14," she said. "I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it."

Pugh continued, "I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the creases of our body."

Sending a final message to the online commentators, Pugh said pointedly, "Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise."