Flavor Flav Says He Was Kim Kardashian's Birthday Present for Pete Davidson (Exclusive)

Flavor Flav is dishing on his eventful night celebrating Pete Davidson's birthday.

The 62-year-old rapper revealed to ET's Kevin Frazier that he was Kim Kardashian West's birthday present for the Saturday Night Live comedian last month, and shared how much he enjoyed spending time with the couple.

"When it comes down to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, first of all, to me, that is family, you know what I'm saying," Flav shared. "And the whole night I was so honored to be in their presence. One thing that I could say is Pete Davidson loves himself some Flavor Flav. Everything he does is, 'Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that, Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that.' So Kim said, 'OK, well, for your birthday, you are going to have Flavor Flav.' She sent for me and that's how I ended up there."

"I was the birthday gift," Flav continued. "And check this out, being that that man had so much love for me, I did something for the first time ever in my life. I took my clock from around my neck and I gave it to him, and I never gave a clock to nobody."

"Yes, I gave Pete Davidson my clock, man, and also I gave him a book. I signed a book and everything and he said, 'Flav, I want you to be my adopted father.' And I am like, 'You do?'" he recalled. "So everybody, that's right, I'm Pete Davidson's adopted father."

The group photo made major headlines as rumors had been circulating about Kardashian West and Davidson being more than just friends. When asked his thoughts on the new relationship, Flav noted that "only them two know it best."

"When it comes down to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship, only them two know it best," he expressed. "They just invited me into the circle, but I really don't know the full [story]. And plus besides, that's Kim and Pete, man. I would rather them tell about their situation than me. But I'm grateful to them that they gave me the opportunity to be the first to publicize the picture with both of them together."

As for what makes Davidson a great catch, Flav praised the SNL star for his comedic chops.

"One thing I can say, the man got some charisma, he's got personality and he's funny," Flav shared. "Come on, man, everybody wants to laugh. And let me tell you something, when you can make a woman laugh and laugh, that's that brand new ring around the finger. He knows what he's doing, and he knows what he's doing by having me be his adopted father."

Flav, meanwhile, loved spending time with the two, as well as "momager" Jenner. He insisted that the group would have to reunite again since he had "allergies" that night and felt "like they got cheated out of a visit and I feel like I got cheated out of a visit with them."

Flav also shared some insight on the Palm Springs party, saying that the affair was private and laid-back, before teasing that something might be in the works between him and Jenner.

"I was just grateful to just be there, and not only that but also we were talking about the Flavor of Love 4," he revealed, sharing that he's "thinking about" doing another season. "I'm thinking about it. It's up in the air and if we do, we're talking about letting Kris Jenner produce it…I gotta talk to the momager, man, let me see what she wants. Everything that lady touches turns to gold."

Meanwhile, a source recently told ET, "Kim and Pete are still seeing each other. Kim is giddy when Pete's around. Kim feels relaxed and comfortable with Pete and she definitely has that new crush feeling with him."

Kardashian West and Davidson sparked romance rumors in late October when they were photographed clutching hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm. The two also starred in a hilarious skit together when Kardashian West hosted SNL on Oct. 9.

For more on Davidson and Kardashian West, see below