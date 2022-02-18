First Look at Jenifer Lewis in Vanessa Bayer's 'I Love That for You' (Exclusive)

Following the announcement that Vanessa Bayer is starring in and executive producing a new half-hour comedy for Showtime inspired by her childhood battle with leukemia, ET has the exclusive first look at her co-star, Jenifer Lewis.

In I Love That for You, Bayer plays Joanna Gold, a woman who dreams of becoming a host at a home-shopping channel just like her idol and star, Jackie (Molly Shannon). Lewis rounds out the trio as Patricia, the icy, enigmatic founder and CEO of the network where Jackie works.

“I am having the time of my life working with Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon – they are both warm and beautiful human beings,” Lewis tells ET. “I am extremely impressed with their professionalism on set and the way they move through life with grace and kindness.”

The actress, who is coming off eight seasons of Black-ish on ABC, adds, “And I am thrilled to be working at Showtime – where we can do and say a lot more than the broadcast networks allow!”

Showtime

Already in production in Los Angeles, the series, co-created by Baer and Jeremy Beiler with Jessie Klein serving as showrunner and executive producer along with Michael Showalter, is set to premiere this spring.

In addition to Bayer, Lewis and Shannon, the cast includes Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers and Punam Patel. Johnno Wilson, meanwhile, has been added in a recurring guest role as Perry, a beloved host on the channel who has a popular cooking show.

Showtime

Showtime