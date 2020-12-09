Felix Gray : Shop Blue Light Glasses, Sunglasses and More

Felix Gray, the brand best known for making trendy blue light glasses, is offering 15% their entire site.
We've sung the praises of Felix Gray before as a home office essential. Their unisex glasses work by filtering out blue light from digital devices -- which can cause eye strain, headaches and sleep disruption -- without distorting your screen. They also eliminate headache-inducing glare and are available in non-prescription, prescription and reading lens options. Let's face it: These glasses are seriously stylish, too.
In addition to blue light filtering glasses for daily wear, Felix Gray makes sleep glasses that can improve melatonin secretion (thus helping you snooze better) and sunglasses in a variety of sleek frames.
Below, six pairs of Felix Gray glasses we're loving right now.
