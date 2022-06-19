Father's Day 2022: Nick Jonas, Travis Scott, Justin Timberlake and More Celebrate Being Dads!

Today is the day for the dads! Celebrities took to social media on Sunday to honor the main men in their lives for Father’s Day. Across the web, some of the biggest names in entertainment took to social media to pay tribute to the guys who have been there by their side since day one. Nick Jonas celebrated his first father's day with an adorable photo of him and his daughter, Malti, showing off their matching sneakers.

"First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy, I love you so much," Jonas wrote, thanking his wife, Priyanka Chopra, for making him a father. "Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there. ❤️ 📸 @divya_jyoti."

Kate Hudson moved Kurt Russell to tears with her beautiful tribute.

"Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day💫."

Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn replied: Honey I showed this to daddy. Here’s his message… “Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father’s Day present. I’ve never seen it before. Wow…it’s a killer. Lotta water under the bridge…it’s kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes…thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart. I love you, Pa."

Gigi Hadid paid tribute to her ex, Zayn Malik, with a sweet picture of him and their daughter, following posting a sweet message to her father, Mohammad Hadid. "& Khai's baba!!!, she wrote on her Instagram stories.

@instagram/@gigihadid

Jessica Biel honored her husband, Justin Timberlake with a sweet post that shared a rare picture of the couple’s two sons, Silas and Phineas. "To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that shit. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

Kylie Jenner gave the world a look at Travis Scott multi-tasking daddy duties, and a peek at their son. "Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you 🤎"

And Kim Kardashian proved that it’s all love for her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, who is the father of their children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. "Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye."

Instagram/@kimkardashian

Honoring the man who stepped in to be a bonus dad to her sons, Gwen Stefani paid tribute to her husband, Blake Shelton. "happy father's day @blakeshelton we all love u sooooo much god really gave me you for the ups and downs ❤️ gx."

Even though the world was showing them love, celebrity dads took the time out of their day to give a shout-out to the special dads -- who do dad things -- like Barak Obama. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father-figures celebrating today! Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud of being Malia and Sasha's dad...and the family's designated photographer."

See how celebrities celebrated Father’s Day below.