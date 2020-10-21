'Fast & Furious' Franchise Coming to an End After Two More Installments Following 'F9'

The Fast & Furious franchise is nearing the end of their road -- well, after F9, and then two more films, that is. And director Justin Lin has been tapped to help wrap up the celebrated saga.

With F9, which Lin helmed, currently being worked on in post-production, the filmmaker is already gearing up to work on the 10th and 11th installments, which will conclude the core storyline of the franchise, according to multiplereports.

Lin is the franchise's go-to filmmaker, having already helmed the third, fourth, fifth, six and now ninth films in the megahit series, which has raked in over $5 billion worldwide.

According to Variety, this does not mean that the Fast & Furious universe is coming to a close, just the main storyline saga, following the hot rod racer-turned-international espionage agent Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his "family," made up of his actual family and his close friends.

However, spin-offs set in the same universe with shared characters -- such as 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which starred Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham playing characters that originated in the Fast & Furious franchise, but who went on to have their own adventures.

The forthcoming F9 stars franchise stalwarts Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Diesel -- as well as recent additions to the franchise, and newcomers, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

While F9 was originally slated to premiere earlier this year, its release date was pushed back significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic. The high-octane action blockbuster is now slated to race into theatres May 28, 2021.