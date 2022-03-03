Farrah Abraham Is Checking Into Trauma Treatment Center

Farrah Abraham is taking steps toward bettering her mental health. On Thursday, the Teen Mom star shared that she is going to a trauma treatment facility for 28 days.

The 30-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram, "#traumatreatment center 28 days here we go- I'll let you know if it works! With healing ❤️‍🩹." In the accompanying video, which was originally posted on TikTok, Abraham shared that she wanted to be "open" about the process.

"Our healing is our true way of showing our wealth and our success," she said. "I am taking time for my healing. I have ignored people for over 11 months, after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down."

Abraham shared that people have seen her go through "physical attacks" this past year and thanked her loved ones for their support.

"No matter your traumas -- whether they're physical, mental, people still see them, people don't see them -- I wanted to just to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year, in one of my hardest years," she said. "I am looking forward to understanding more medically what I can do for myself and transition."

Abraham ended her message by sending "love and light" to people who want to improve their lives and encouraged them to seek help at a trauma treatment facility.

"I look forward to a brighter future for my family, for my work colleagues and for my career," she said. "It's been a journey to get here and sometimes it's very hard to step away from work 'cause I'm a workaholic, but, it has really affected my life and I don't want that anymore."

"Sending so much love and I'm just wishing the best for everyone and thank you for your support and your support to my family at this time," she added.

Abraham didn't go into any details about her alleged sexual assault. The video comes just two months after she was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault in January, after an incident at a Hollywood nightclub. Per police records obtained by ET, Abraham was placed on a citizen's arrest before being booked by Los Angeles police officers on a charge of misdemeanor assault. The reality star was released from custody less than two hours later.

Abraham is scheduled to go to court on May 19. She addressed the incident in an Instagram post featuring a video of herself being held down on the floor. She alleged at the time, "I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold. I'm putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a 'private persons arrest' complete setup."

Abraham went on to thank the Hollywood Police officers who she said rescued her from "being held against my will and attacked."

"I NEEDED HELP- I couldn't even use my phone," she wrote. "I realize it's no longer safe for woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods."