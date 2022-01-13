'Fame' Cast Reunites and Performs Hit Theme Song for Show's 40th Anniversary (Exclusive)

Back together and singing with love. The cast of the celebrated musical TV series Fame came together on the Entertainment Tonight stage on Thursday for a very special reunion.

Original stars Debbie Allen, Valerie Landsburg, Nia Peeples, P. R. Paul, Cynthia Gibb, Lee Curreri and Erica Gimpel joined up in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the beloved show's premiere. Meanwhile, Jesse Borrego joined in remotely from Texas.

Fame -- which was based on the 1980 film of the same name -- was a music-packed dramedy that followed the lives of the faculty and staff at the (fictitious) New York City High School for the Performing Arts. The series debuted on Jan. 7, 1982, on NBC.

The hour-long show ran for six seasons, with 136 episodes, and became a massive hit across the globe. The show's theme song, "Fame" -- originally performed by Irene Cara for the movie -- became a massive hit, won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

So when it came time to perform the song on the show, Gimpel admitted to ET that it was more than a little intimidating.

"It was terrifying!" Gimpel recalled. "I was only 16 years old!"

She didn't have any qualms, however, when the group got together on Thursday to perform the song for ET viewers.

Together, with Curreri on piano, the group belted out the iconic tune. They also performed a number of other songs, made famous as singles during the run of the show, including "Could We Be Magic Like You."

Check out the video above for a look at the fun Fame reunion!