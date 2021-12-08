Faith Evans Says Stevie J Will Be Home for the Holidays, Despite Him Filing for Divorce (Exclusive)

Faith Evans will have Stevie J at home with her for the holidays. ET’s Denny Directo spoke with the artist formally known as The Skunk on The Masked Singer, where she confirmed that, despite the record producer filing for divorce in November, he’ll be home for Christmas.

“Stevie actually just came in and gave me this glass of champagne,” the 48-year-old admitted mid-interview. “I'm pretty sure he will be here for the holidays.”

The "Soon as I Get Home" singer’s reveal comes a little over a month after it appeared that the former Bad Boy Records musicians were pressing pause on their marriage. In documents obtained by ET in November, the GRAMMY-winning producer -- whose real name is Steven Aaron Jordan -- filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles on Nov. 8.

A few days later, the pair added more speculation, when they posted silly videos from a trip to the beach. Despite any issues in her personal life, Evans added that Jordan was there to support her when she decided to embark on her journey on The Masked Singer. An opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

“I haven’t been performing or recording since way before the pandemic,” she shared. “When they called and I found out it wasn’t such a huge time commitment, it was a nice check and I had enough time to get things in order with my husband, my sitter, my daughter and make sure my son was good, while I was working. Why not?”

Although Evans didn’t make it to the finale, she left the show with a new perspective on her career.

“Well, one thing the show taught me was that I can still do this. It didn't change the things that I'm still dealing with in my personal life like my son being homeschooled,” she shared. "I would need to have all of that taken care of and sorted before I could even begin to think about performing again."

"I do have some shows in spring of next year. I also have so many songs that I have started to write, and I have some songs that wouldn't take much more to finish up and release," she added. "I might release a single or two, but I'm not ready to put out a full album anytime soon.”

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays on Fox.