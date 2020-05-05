'Extraction' Is Getting a Sequel Thanks to Its Massive Netflix Debut

Chris Hemsworth definitely knows how to bring in an audience, and his latest Netflix offering, Extraction, is already getting a follow-up.

After the high-octane action thriller exploded in its debut -- and is on its way to possibly earning the title for most-watched Netflix original movie -- the film's screenwriter, Joe Russo, has been tapped to write a sequel, according to multiple reports.

"The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be," Russo said in a statement to Deadline on Monday.

"We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time," Russo added. "We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience."

Russo -- who is best known for co-directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, alongside brother Anthony Russo -- told Deadline that he expects director Sam Hargrave to return for the second installment, however no deal has been confirmed. The same goes for Hemsworth.

In Extraction, Hemsworth stars as an emotionally haunted mercenary named Tyler Rake, who is hired by an Indian drug kingpin to rescue his 14-year-old son from a rival crime lord. In the process, Rake is forced to run and gun through an army of goons and trained killers to keep his ward alive.

"There was always a simple drive to the story, a balletic execution of action where you take a damaged character who made an egregious mistake in the past and has a shot at redemption which might be fatal,” Russo said of the project. “What was key is that we needed a muscular action director like Sam to be the main creative force in the execution of the action."

Netflix revealed the film's success on May 1, a week after its April 24 debut, in a tweet celebrating its viewership.

"Tyler Rake is kicking ass. EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix -- with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks," the platform exclaimed. "Thanks to everyone who watched so far!"

ET spoke with Hemsworth and Hargrave via video chat in April, shortly before the film's debut, and the filmmaker reflected on why Extraction is hitting Netflix at the exact right moment.

"Now, in this crazy time, [it's great] that we can bring people a little bit of, you know, escapism, some entertainment, something new and fresh, a different perspective on an action film," Hargrave said, "and just provide people with entertainment in these times where that's more important than ever."

Hemsworth also opened up about the intense filming schedule and the punishing action sequences, explaining, "I was pretty beat up. I'm still recovering."

"I mean, during the filming, I was just running on adrenaline. And we had the busiest schedule, the most intense schedule. We were shooting all day long, it was hot, exhausting."

Hemsworth said they were also fueled by "the adrenaline and excitement and enthusiasm that we were doing something pretty special and unique."

Check out the video below to hear more.