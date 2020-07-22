Express x LadyGang Collection -- Shop Keltie Knight's Favorite Pieces!

Hit podcasting trio the LadyGang, including Entertainment Tonight's very own Keltie Knight, just launched their biggest project yet: the Express x LadyGang collection!

The fashionable friends and business partners -- Knight, actress Becca Tobin and entrepreneur Jac Vanek -- designed a capsule collection that effortlessly blends their bubbly personalities. Perfect for summer hangs and easy to transition into fall outfits, the pieces include denim jumpsuits, boyfriend blazers, slip dresses, pajama sets and a splash of leopard print. Sizes range from 00 to 14 and XXS to XL, and prices range from $39.90 to $128.

In addition to being the best-selling authors of Act Like a Lady and podcast-hosting queens, the LadyGang members are powerhouses determined to pay it forward to others following their dreams. To celebrate their brand-new collection, they'll be making a donation to The Doonie Fund to be invested in Black women entrepreneurs.

We asked Knight to share six of her favorite pieces from the collection -- shop them below.

This luxurious-feeling wrap dress is proof that even dresses can be versatile. Knight says, "I wear mine with a white sneaker, Jac [wears] hers with a bootie, and this would also be so sweet with a little summer sandal!"

Knight says she received a ton of DMs after wearing this plaid set to host ET. "I love a blazer because you can wear it so many ways," she explains. "This plaid is lightweight and super summery. I've been wearing it with jeans and a white T-shirt to WFH, but I can't wait to throw on the matching shorts too!"

Like many of us these days, Knight has been living in rompers -- a habit that helped to inspire this jumpsuit. "It's super soft denim, a relaxed fit and super flattering," she adds.

The LadyGang ladies went all in on mix-and-match sets. "Our leopard faux satin is my favorite for this," says Knight, who recently showed off the Leopard Maxi Skirt with adjustable leg slit and Off the Shoulder Wrap Top on Instagram. "There are also pants, a PJ-style top and a bubble off-the-shoulder crop!"

Knight has been pairing this sweet maxi dress with white sneakers and nude sandals. "You could also dress it up in the fall with white booties or heels," she notes.