Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Reunite Ahead of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Premiere

Ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s debut on Disney+, stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reunited in public for a press event in London. One of the last times these two actors were seen together was for the 2005 premiere of the Star Wars prequel Revenge of the Sith.

In the latest spinoff series, McGregor and Christensen reprise their roles as the titular Jedi Master and his former apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who became Darth Vader by the end of the third prequel film, as the story picks up 10 years later.

The two actors were also joined by director Deborah Chow and Queen’s Gambit breakout Moses Ingram, who plays an Inquisitor named Reva and looks to be a badass addition to the live-action franchise.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the series, McGregor acknowledged longtime fans’ anticipation for a reunion between Kenobi and Vader. “The most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden,” he said, noting that “[having] another swing at each other might be satisfying for everybody.”

“We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader,” Chow explained.

McGregor added, “We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoy making it.”

In addition to Christensen, Ingram and McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobialso stars Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The Disney+ series will debut on May 27 with two episodes before debuting new episodes on Wednesdays, until the finale on June 22.