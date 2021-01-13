Everything TikTok Made Us Buy

It’s fair to say that in this wildly unpredictable year (we’re still holding out hope for you, 2021), TikTok has been the MVP in bringing us all a healthy dose of joy. Along with all of the hours of entertainment and attempted choreographed dances, we’ve also picked up more than a few helpful life hacks and unexpected product reviews.

When the ET Style team saw an item trending, we trusted the algorithm, and added it to our cart. TikTok did not disappoint. From affordable fashion finds like the best Lululemon dupes from Amazon and surprisingly perfect jeans from Walmart to the best drugstore mascaras and kitchen tools you didn’t know you needed, TikTok became the ultimate destination for anything you’re shopping for. So much so in fact, that once an item goes viral on the Gen-Z approved social media app, it’s bound to sell out like the affordable Gap jeans with a flawless fit that TikTok users couldn’t stop raving about.

Ahead, shop all of the items that TikTok made us buy that were 100% worth it.

FASHION

Whether you're looking for a pair of jeans to get for the teen in your life or you simply want a tried-and-true affordable denim style to add to your collection, TikTok users have proven that Gap's High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans are a sure bet -- especially when they're on sale.

REGULARLY $69.95

From sewing an elastic through the waistband for a tighter, cinched fit to adding distressed details on the legs, TikTokers are showing ways to transform the piece into cool, baggy mom jeans that are so on trend right now.

A super soft high-waist legging by Colorfulkoala with seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for a smooth fit. This style is garnering comparisons to the popular Align Pant.

BEAUTY

The before and afters on this drugstore mascara are truly amazing. Take your lashes to new lengths with a few coats of this TikTok favorite.

Many of those who experimented with this brow gel for the first time on TikTok were skeptical until the satisfying moment when they peel the product off to reveal flawless brows.

HOME

For many people, nugget ice cubes (like the kind Sonic uses) provide an inexplicable sense of joy. Now you can make your own with this countertop ice maker appliance from GE Profile, which produces up to 24 pounds of those glorious cubes per day without requiring a water hookup. This model has been making the rounds on TikTok, and we spotted it in an Amazon haul from @brianneboston.

There are so many cool features on this 14-ounce portable blender, which allows you to make and drink smoothies on the go. It charges with a USB cord, is the perfect size to throw in your gym bag and comes with a silicone ice cube tray. See it in action on @toponlinefinds' TikTok page.

Part kitchen gadget, part science experiment! Make your own pint of homemade ice cream in about 20 minutes with a combination of rock salt, ice, ice cream mix and hand-powered energy -- the ice cream forms by rolling the ball steadily rather than using electricity. The Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball a fun way to create DIY desserts, and we discovered it via @rachelhutchens1.

If you're planning to make the perfectly sliced ratatouille from the movie Ratatouille like @jalenlcraig on TikTok, you're going to need this mandoline. She made the animated perfection a reality.

You might not be a pro in the kitchen, but you'll sure look like one with these super-efficient salt and pepper grinders. We caught a glimpse of these in @cookingwithdarryl's chicken fried rice TikTok.

REGULARLY $40

When you make your own salad dressing from scratch, it can be a lot healthier (e.g., lower in sugar and sodium) because you control the ingredients. Plus, it'll taste fresher. Get the job done with the latest version of the Chef'n Emulstir Salad Dressing Mixer, which we found thanks to TikTok user @danimariethatsme.

You could slice your bagels the old-fashioned way with a knife, or you could have fun with it and use this satisfying kitchen gadget. TikTok user @teresalauracaruso demonstrates it in white, but we love this aqua shade, too. Other reasons to purchase? It's dishwasher-safe and also works its magic on muffins, rolls and buns.

REGULARLY $29.99

We fell in love with Smeg's retro toaster during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and now we need the brand's milk frother after seeing this TikTok from @veggiekins. Apparently, it looks and froths like a dream.