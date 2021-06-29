Eva Mendes Says Ryan Gosling Doesn't Take Her Instagram Photos: Here's Why!

Ryan Gosling does not serve as his longtime love, Eva Mendes', Instagram photographer. The 47-year-old mom of two is known for replying to her followers on social media and recently opened up about the father of her kids in a comment.

On Monday, she shared a photo of herself wearing a printed dress with pockets, prompting one fan to ask how many photos she shares that are taken by Gosling.

"None that I post," Mendes replied. "My friends take them and I take theirs. It's a girl thang :)"

Though she posts plenty of glam photos, Mendes isn't shy about keeping it real. Last week, she shared a dressed-down sweatpants snap.

When one commenter thanked the actress for representing moms, Mendes replied, "Even though I grew up with, let's say, not much, I never understood the saying, 'the struggle is real' until I had kids but I wouldn't change it for the world but it's sooooo hard, no? But the best. Interesting that it could be both all the time! Anyway lotsa love fellow mama!"

Back in February 2020, Mendes opened up to ET's Katie Krause about replying to the comments.

"So I usually don't respond to guys, but you never know with Instagram," she said at the time. "But I love when I can feel that it's a woman and that I'm connecting with her, whether It's feedback on my clothing line, whether it's a beauty tip or a mom tip that I ask them for too, you know. I love that connection with women, so that's inspiring to me."