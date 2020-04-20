Eva Mendes Explains Why She Doesn't Post About Ryan Gosling and Her Kids

Eva Mendes is revealing why she keeps her life with her family private. The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram over the weekend and answered a commenter's question about her decision to keep her longtime boyfriend, Ryan Gosling, and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, off of social media.

In her initial post, Mendes admitted that because she's "so confused about what to post" amid the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to share things that "move me in hopes that they move you as well."

"Since I don’t post about my immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go," she wrote alongside a photo of a René Magritte painting.

One person reacted to Mendes' post by asking, "Why never immediate family?"

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life," Mendes responded. "And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

"As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private," she added.

When ET's Katie Krause spoke to Mendes in February, the actress shared why she takes the time to answer commenters questions online.

"I usually don't respond to guys... you never know with Instagram," she said. "I love when I can feel that it's a woman and that I'm connecting with her whether it's feedback on my clothing line or whether it's just a beauty tip, a mom tip that I ask them for too, you know? I love that connection with women."

"That's inspiring to me, because posting is kind of stressful and I don't love it, but the comments are what I kind of like," she added. "I get excited about that, get little sparks of energy by connecting with other women."

⁣Though she doesn't share photos of her children, Mendes did share a drawing that one of her daughters did of her.

"This is me. By my kid. It’s pretty accurate," she wrote. "No I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella. I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles."

As for her relationship with Gosling, Mendes previously gushed about her beau's cooking skills to ET.

"Ryan's an amazing baker and an amazing chef," she said. "He's amazing in the kitchen. Amazing."