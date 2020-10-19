Eva Longoria, Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin to Host CBS Special 'Essential Heroes'

Hispanic Heritage Month may be over, but some of the biggest names in entertainment are coming together to honor the U.S. Latinx community in an upcoming television special.

Produced and hosted by Eva Longoria, Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin, Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino will celebrate the country’s diversity with a focus on Latinx culture, hoping to bring some joy, awareness and aid to the Latinx community that’s been deeply affected by and has played an essential role in fighting COVID-19.

"The special will honor the contributions of nuestra comunidad Latinx to the United States and their importance to its future," Longoria shared with fans on Instagram. "This is the experiencia Latinx told by Latinx voices - we’ll see you there!"

The star-studded special will not only boast a performance by co-host Estefan, but will also feature performances by Juanes,Pitbull, Luis Fonsi and Kelsea Ballerini. Moreover, the televised event will feature Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda as a presenter as well as appearances by chef José Andrés, political commentator Ana Navarro, Arturo Castro, Isabela Merced, Freddy Rodriguez, Wilmer Valderrama, John Leguizamo, George Lopez and Rita Moreno.

The special will be broadcast Monday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m., ET/PT on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.