Eva Amurri on What It's Like Quarantining With Ex Kyle Martino and Their Kids

Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino are "unconventionally isolating" together after their split.

On an Instagram Live with Otherland co-founder and CEO Abigail Cook Stone on Monday, Amurri opened up about how she and Martino are quarantining together for the sake of their three children: 5-year-old daughter Marlowe, 3-year-old son Major and 5-week-old son Mateo.

"It's been really interesting. He actually said in an [Instagram] Live for work not that long ago that we sort of jammed a year of therapy into a few weeks of self-isolation, because we had to really get on the same page," the blogger revealed. "So many times we've come up against some conflicts, as you would imagine, and had to work through them."

Martino usually lives in New York City, but is currently staying in the studio of Amurri's Connecticut home. The pair finalized their divorce in February, just one month before welcoming Mateo. They announced their split back in November, after eight years of marriage, and it's been "amicable," Amurri explained.

"It was either he isolates on his own and doesn't see the kids for who knows how long -- or we isolate together. It was an obvious choice for the kids' sake and his sake," she shared. "It's been great, surprisingly. It's obviously had its moments."

Amurri praised her ex on Instagram last month for how he's been helping out amid quarantine. "Feeling grateful to have @kylemartino here helping out and for my friends who keep checking in on me. It’s a weird time to be Postpartum for sure."

