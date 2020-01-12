'Euphoria': Twitter Can't Get Enough of This Zendaya Moment in the Special Episode Trailer

The trailer forEuphoria's first special "bridge" episode is here -- and Twitter is freaking out over one very specific moment. The trailer offers a snippet of what Rue is up to after the season 1 finale, but the most exciting moment has nothing to do with the character.

Instead, fans are hyped over Zendaya being credited as "Emmy Award Winner," after the actress made history in September as the youngest person to win the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria.

"EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA THATS WHAT IM TALKING AB," one user tweeted, as many others followed suit and made Zendaya trend on Twitter.

EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA THATS WHAT IM TALKING AB pic.twitter.com/qKN2LX4nk5 — viria ツ (@zomdaya) November 30, 2020

EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA pic.twitter.com/7kDRKuzZNf — jenni (@painsofchxrry) November 30, 2020

The growth of Zendaya been incredible to watch. It's now emmy award winner Zendaya. And don't y'all forget it. Proud of this woman. pic.twitter.com/lr82T35WTL — Johnny (@ItsJohnny05) November 30, 2020

SHE IS COMING BACK TO US, I REPEAT, EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA IS COMING BACK TO US. pic.twitter.com/H8ylABztwI — lola 6 (@dayashoodie) November 30, 2020

Season 1 of Euphoria ended with Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer) planning to run away together, before Rue changed her mind. The trailer for the upcoming special shows Rue sitting alone in a diner reflecting on the moment she and Jules parted ways, and meeting with her sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo).

The special, called Part 1: Rue, is one of two "bridge" episodes before Euphoria starts production on season two next year.

"All I can really say is that season 2 won't happen for a while, but we do have a couple bridge episodes that we're shooting currently that aren't really part of season 1 or season 2 but kind of give people a little something different with Euphoria to hold us over a little bit until we're able to do a full season 2," Zendaya told ET after her Emmy win. "But I'm very happy with the work that we're doing so far, and I can't wait for everyone to see it, really."

Euphoria's Part 1: Rue airs Sunday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.