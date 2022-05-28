'Euphoria' Star Dominic Fike Faces Backlash Over Amber Heard Comments

Euphoria star Dominic Fike drew a chorus of boos at his own concert after he brought up disturbing comments centered around Amber Heard.

The 26-year-old musician was performing at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois when, out of nowhere, he stopped mid-concert and brought up the Aquaman actress.

In video that has since gone viral, Fike can be seen and heard saying, "Yo, so I'm just gonna come straight out and say it. I'ma come out and say it. I'ma be real with y'all.I think Amber Heard is hot, dude."

The crowd appears to be shocked at the comments, but Fike continued, "I know it's not a popular opinion and it's not the focus at the moment, dude, but I've been having these visions of her just beating me up. I think it's hot."

It's unclear why Fike brought up Heard seemingly out of the blue, but fans weren't having it as they booed him. Fike seemed unfazed and continued with the show. One person commented on the video saying, "Making light and romanticizing domestic violence is so weird." Another person commented, "The NEED to be relevant is real cuz nobody remembers him after euphoria."

Depp filed his defamation lawsuit against Heard in March 2019, in response to an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 about being the victim of domestic violence. Since that trial kicked off on April 11, Heard claimed while on the witness stand that Depp on numerous occasions physically attacked her.

Depp has denied the allegations, claiming it's actually Heard who physically abused him during their short-lived marriage. On her last trip to the stand, Heard emotionally detailed how the trial itself has taken a toll on her.

"Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life used to humiliate me," Heard claimed. "People want to kill me and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave and they tell me that. Johnny threatened, promised me that if I ever left him, he'd make me think of him every single day I lived." Back in July 2021, the actress revealed she welcomed a baby girl, Oonagh Paige Heard, via surrogate.

Heard and Depp's legal teams delivered their closing arguments on Friday and the jury went into deliberations that afternoon. The deliberations concluded after only two hours, and they'll resume deliberations on Tuesday after the holiday.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.